During the last session, OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s traded shares were 746,118, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the OMF share is $55.16, that puts it down -9.75% from that peak though still a striking +75.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.21. The company’s market capitalization is $6.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 661.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 676.73 Million shares over the past three months.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. OMF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF): Trading Information

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.88% in intraday trading to $55.16 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by 8.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.36%. The short interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is 2.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.86, which implies an increase of 9.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $63 respectively. As a result, OMF is trading at a discount of 25.35% off the target high and -16.43% off the low.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OneMain Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) shares have gone up +111.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.88% against -5.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2% this quarter and then jump 433.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $873.25 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $831Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $855Million and $851Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.1% and then fell by -2.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.5%. While earnings are projected to return 90.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.86% per annum.

OMF Dividend Yield

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 12, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for OneMain Holdings, Inc. is 3.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s Biggest Investors

OneMain Holdings, Inc. insiders own 3.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.88%, with the float percentage being 99.14%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 43.58 Million shares (or 32.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.55 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $360.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,061,897 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 Million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $70.6 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored