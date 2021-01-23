During the last session, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s traded shares were 625,514, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the OIIM share is $11.25, that puts it down -6.13% from that peak though still a striking +90.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $286.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 497.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.22 Million shares over the past three months.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. OIIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM): Trading Information

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $11.25 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.53%, and it has moved by 27.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.47%. The short interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is 325.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.5, which implies an increase of 46.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $20 respectively. As a result, OIIM is trading at a discount of 88.68% off the target high and 3.77% off the low.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that O2Micro International Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares have gone up +395.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 213.04% against 4.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 216.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.27 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.7 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.86 Million and $15.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.3% and then jump by 39.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.1%. While earnings are projected to return -343.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 19% per annum.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Biggest Investors

O2Micro International Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.49%, with the float percentage being 45.49%. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.53 Million shares (or 13.58% of all shares), a total value of $12.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.4 Million shares, is of DnB Asset Management AS’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.07 Million.

