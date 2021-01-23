During the last session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares were 430,628, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.69% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the NCNA share is $10.59, that puts it down -71.92% from that peak though still a striking +38.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $315.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.61 Million shares over the past three months.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA): Trading Information

NuCana plc (NCNA) registered a -2.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.72% in intraday trading to $7.77- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.23%, and it has moved by 40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.19%. The short interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 48.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

NuCana plc (NCNA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -53.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Biggest Investors

NuCana plc insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.71%, with the float percentage being 53.93%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8Million shares (or 24.63% of all shares), a total value of $41.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 14.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.68 Million.

