During the last session, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s traded shares were 406,326, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the YMAB share is $55.22, that puts it down -22.98% from that peak though still a striking +68.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 259.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 218.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. YMAB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB): Trading Information

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.55% in intraday trading to $49.64 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.16%, and it has moved by -17.13% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -9.31%. The short interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is 3.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.11, which implies an increase of 33.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $71 respectively. As a result, YMAB is trading at a discount of 58.13% off the target high and 0.22% off the low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -53.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Biggest Investors

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 33.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.3%, with the float percentage being 92.15%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.66 Million shares (or 6.55% of all shares), a total value of $101.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $90.05 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored