During the last session, Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s traded shares were 449,692, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the VITL share is $43.3, that puts it down -64.39% from that peak though still a striking +9.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 492.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 463.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. VITL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.43, which implies an increase of 42.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $43 respectively. As a result, VITL is trading at a discount of 63.25% off the target high and 10.1% off the low.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -58.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Biggest Investors

Vital Farms, Inc. insiders own 51.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.59%, with the float percentage being 92.36%. Inherent Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.23 Million shares (or 3.12% of all shares), a total value of $49.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 995.33 Thousand shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.34 Million.

