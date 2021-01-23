During the last session, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s traded shares were 352,437, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.05% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the REFR share is $5.7, that puts it down -36.04% from that peak though still a striking +60.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $132.3 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 810.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. REFR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR): Trading Information

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) registered a -6.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.11% in intraday trading to $4.61- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.08%, and it has moved by 42.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.11%. The short interest in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is 1.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies a decline of -28.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, REFR is trading at a discount of -28.4% off the target high and -28.4% off the low.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.4%. While earnings are projected to return -22.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Biggest Investors

Research Frontiers Incorporated insiders own 20.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.02%, with the float percentage being 21.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.92 Million shares (or 6.07% of all shares), a total value of $5.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.26 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.4 Million.

