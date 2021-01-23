During the last session, Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s traded shares were 322,037, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the RCII share is $49.08, that puts it down -2.44% from that peak though still a striking +75.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.69. The company’s market capitalization is $2.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 602.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 575.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. RCII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Trading Information

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $48.28 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.9%, and it has moved by 20.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.12%. The short interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is 1.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.17, which implies a decline of -5.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39 and $52 respectively. As a result, RCII is trading at a discount of 8.54% off the target high and -18.6% off the low.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rent-A-Center, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares have gone up +72.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.13% against 4.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.3% this quarter and then jump 17.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $714.06 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $734.17 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $667.86 Million and $701.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.9% and then jump by 4.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.3%. While earnings are projected to return 53.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

RCII Dividend Yield

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rent-A-Center, Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Biggest Investors

Rent-A-Center, Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.9%, with the float percentage being 98.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.34 Million shares (or 13.55% of all shares), a total value of $219.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.27 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $217.17 Million.

