During the last session, MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s traded shares were 332,336, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $185, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.02% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MKSI share is $192.3, that puts it down -3.95% from that peak though still a striking +63.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.87. The company’s market capitalization is $10.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 446.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.25 Million shares over the past three months.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. MKSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI): Trading Information

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) registered a 0.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.8% in intraday trading to $192.3 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.06%, and it has moved by 24.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.96%. The short interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is 627.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $174, which implies a decline of -5.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $124 and $205 respectively. As a result, MKSI is trading at a discount of 10.81% off the target high and -32.97% off the low.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MKS Instruments, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) shares have gone up +49.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.86% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.7% this quarter and then jump 24% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $601.52 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600.21 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $499.7 Million and $535.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.4% and then jump by 12% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.3%. While earnings are projected to return -64.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.09% per annum.

MKSI Dividend Yield

MKS Instruments, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MKS Instruments, Inc. is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.98%.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Biggest Investors

MKS Instruments, Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.04%, with the float percentage being 99.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 476 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.02 Million shares (or 9.1% of all shares), a total value of $548.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $545.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund owns about 2,200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $330.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 Million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $201.29 Million.

