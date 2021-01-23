During the last session, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s traded shares were 327,330, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MDXG share is $10.51, that puts it down -18.36% from that peak though still a striking +66.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $986.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 502.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.34 Million shares over the past three months.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MDXG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG): Trading Information

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $9.35- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.74%, and it has moved by -12.68% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.2%. The short interest in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is 8.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 1.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, MDXG is trading at a discount of 1.35% off the target high and 1.35% off the low.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.4 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.61 Million and $76.41 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.4% and then jump by 18.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -44.8%. While earnings are projected to return 15.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Biggest Investors

MiMedx Group, Inc. insiders own 6.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.1%, with the float percentage being 12.92%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.7 Million shares (or 2.45% of all shares), a total value of $17.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 431.54 Thousand shares, is of Acuitas Investments LLC’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.74 Million.

