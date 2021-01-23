During the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares were 323,563, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DSX share is $2.86, that puts it down -18.67% from that peak though still a striking +48.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $215.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 676Million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. DSX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX): Trading Information

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $2.46- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.12%, and it has moved by 31.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.87%. The short interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 788.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.49, which implies an increase of 3.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $3.3 respectively. As a result, DSX is trading at a discount of 36.93% off the target high and -27.39% off the low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diana Shipping Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares have gone up +72.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -733.33% against -0.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -20% this quarter and then jump 25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.04 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.48 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $47.02 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.9%. While earnings are projected to return -265.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Biggest Investors

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders own 27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.58%, with the float percentage being 32.31%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.99 Million shares (or 6.56% of all shares), a total value of $8.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 Million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.91 Million.

