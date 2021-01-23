During the last session, Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s traded shares were 715,909, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the COWN share is $30.94, that puts it down -13.83% from that peak though still a striking +78.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $722.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 613.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 483.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. COWN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.93.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN): Trading Information

Cowen Inc. (COWN) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.72% in intraday trading to $30.79 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.37%, and it has moved by 1.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.58%. The short interest in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is 5.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.5, which implies an increase of 23.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $35 respectively. As a result, COWN is trading at a discount of 28.77% off the target high and 14.05% off the low.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cowen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cowen Inc. (COWN) shares have gone up +54.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 319.46% against 2.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 405.2% this quarter and then jump 712.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $404.56 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $305.79 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.82 Million and $210.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.9% and then jump by 45% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.7%. While earnings are projected to return -51.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

COWN Dividend Yield

Cowen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cowen Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s Biggest Investors

Cowen Inc. insiders own 5.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.45%, with the float percentage being 108.51%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.64 Million shares (or 9.95% of all shares), a total value of $43.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 Million shares, is of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.73 Million.

