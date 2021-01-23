During the last session, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s traded shares were 630,615, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CSTM share is $15.3, that puts it down -12.92% from that peak though still a striking +71.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.9. The company’s market capitalization is $1.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 710.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 837.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Constellium SE (CSTM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CSTM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM): Trading Information

Constellium SE (CSTM) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.67% in intraday trading to $15.00 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.19%, and it has moved by 1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.15%. The short interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 1.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Constellium SE (CSTM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellium SE has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellium SE (CSTM) shares have gone up +52.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -189.36% against -29.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 154.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.56 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.6% and then jump by 10.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.1%. While earnings are projected to return -69.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 42.28% per annum.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Biggest Investors

Constellium SE insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.78%, with the float percentage being 90.82%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.43 Million shares (or 10.46% of all shares), a total value of $113.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.47 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 6.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $66.47 Million.

