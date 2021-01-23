During the last session, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s traded shares were 523,511, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CLNC share is $13.97, that puts it down -66.51% from that peak though still a striking +70.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 501.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CLNC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC): Trading Information

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.88% in intraday trading to $8.82- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.35%, and it has moved by 12.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.87%. The short interest in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) is 754.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 19.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, CLNC is trading at a discount of 19.19% off the target high and 19.19% off the low.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) shares have gone up +26.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 313.89% against -18%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -59.5% this quarter and then jump 77.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.1 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.9 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $131.65 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -133.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CLNC Dividend Yield

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 25 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 34.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s Biggest Investors

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.25%, with the float percentage being 68.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.87 Million shares (or 6.12% of all shares), a total value of $38.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.39 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.31 Million.

