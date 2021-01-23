During the last session, Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s traded shares were 310,567, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the NOVS share is $28.98, that puts it down -15.78% from that peak though still a striking +61.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $316.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 432.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 288.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NOVS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS): Trading Information

Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.63% in intraday trading to $28.98 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by 49.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.94%. The short interest in Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS) is 215.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s Biggest Investors

Novus Capital Corporation insiders own 6.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.63%, with the float percentage being 72.67%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1000Thousand shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $11.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 802.34 Thousand shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.43 Million.

