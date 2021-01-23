During the last session, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 623,755, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $3.48, that puts it down -124.52% from that peak though still a striking +56.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $13.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 675.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.04 Million shares over the past three months.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MYSZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ): Trading Information

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.91% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.9%, and it has moved by 21.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.93%. The short interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 578.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 61.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $3 respectively. As a result, MYSZ is trading at a discount of 93.55% off the target high and 29.03% off the low.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.63 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $272.71 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19% and then jump by 12.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.28%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Biggest Investors

My Size, Inc. insiders own 6.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.91%, with the float percentage being 6.3%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.46 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $24.16 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.9 Thousand shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.59 Thousand.

