During the last session, Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s traded shares were 447,091, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.64% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the MTEM share is $19.12, that puts it down -58.67% from that peak though still a striking +37.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $602.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 272.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 418.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. MTEM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM): Trading Information

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) registered a 6.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.52% in intraday trading to $12.62 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.66%, and it has moved by 11.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.33%. The short interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) is 1.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.83, which implies an increase of 47.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $22 respectively. As a result, MTEM is trading at a discount of 82.57% off the target high and 7.88% off the low.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Molecular Templates, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) shares have jump down -3.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.87% against 15.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -7.3% this quarter and then fall -4.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.27 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.1 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.2 Million and $9.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.3% and then fell by -38.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.1%. While earnings are projected to return -79.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Biggest Investors

Molecular Templates, Inc. insiders own 23.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.99%, with the float percentage being 107.06%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.02 Million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $54.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.18 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored