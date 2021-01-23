During the last session, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s traded shares were 305,215, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the MOD share is $14.29, that puts it down -1.64% from that peak though still a striking +79.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $719.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 337.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 475.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MOD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD): Trading Information

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $14.29 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by 14.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.94%. The short interest in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is 751.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.25, which implies an increase of 15.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.5 and $18 respectively. As a result, MOD is trading at a discount of 28.02% off the target high and 3.13% off the low.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Modine Manufacturing Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) shares have gone up +169.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.14% against -7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -24.3% this quarter and then jump 4.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -11% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16%. While earnings are projected to return -102.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.9% per annum.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s Biggest Investors

Modine Manufacturing Company insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.79%, with the float percentage being 96.05%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.09 Million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $25.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.68 Million.

