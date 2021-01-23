During the last session, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares were 456,241, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the MESO share is $21.28, that puts it down -130.05% from that peak though still a striking +66.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 738.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 800.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. MESO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO): Trading Information

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.71% in intraday trading to $10.36 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.9%, and it has moved by 12.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.95%. The short interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is 3.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.68, which implies an increase of 58.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.64 and $27.26 respectively. As a result, MESO is trading at a discount of 194.7% off the target high and -49.84% off the low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesoblast Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares have jump down -20.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.86% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -300% this quarter and then jump 47.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 225% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.1%. While earnings are projected to return 18.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.8% per annum.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Biggest Investors

Mesoblast Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.87%, with the float percentage being 2.87%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 793Thousand shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $14.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 525.25 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.76 Million.

