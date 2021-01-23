During the last session, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s traded shares were 485,589, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MBII share is $1.65, that puts it down -3.77% from that peak though still a striking +61.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $266.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 986.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 292.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. MBII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII): Trading Information

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.78%, and it has moved by 21.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.2%. The short interest in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is 1.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.08, which implies an increase of 30.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.3 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, MBII is trading at a discount of 57.23% off the target high and -18.24% off the low.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) shares have gone up +34.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against -7.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.04 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.69 Million and $9.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35% and then jump by 39.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.9%. While earnings are projected to return -57.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Biggest Investors

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.3%, with the float percentage being 80.03%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.1 Million shares (or 16.45% of all shares), a total value of $30.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.3 Million shares, is of Ardsley Advisory Partners’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.45 Million.

