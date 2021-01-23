During the last session, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s traded shares were 323,469, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $509.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$4.43. The 52-week high for the MKTX share is $606.45, that puts it down -18.98% from that peak though still a striking +45.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $275.5. The company’s market capitalization is $19.35 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 321.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 287.81 Million shares over the past three months.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. MKTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.83.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX): Trading Information

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $533.5 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.46%, and it has moved by -13.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -10.67%. The short interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is 603.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $579.25, which implies an increase of 13.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $535 and $669 respectively. As a result, MKTX is trading at a discount of 31.25% off the target high and 4.96% off the low.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) shares have gone up +0.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.7% against 15.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.6% this quarter and then jump 6.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $168.62 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $186.35 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $129.77 Million and $167.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.9% and then jump by 11.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.3%. While earnings are projected to return 18.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.86% per annum.

MKTX Dividend Yield

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is 2.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s Biggest Investors

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.74%, with the float percentage being 96.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 841 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.25 Million shares (or 11.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.65 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.76 Billion.

