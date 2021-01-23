During the last session, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s traded shares were 527,080, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the MMYT share is $32.29, that puts it down -3.26% from that peak though still a striking +68.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 322.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.26 Million shares over the past three months.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. MMYT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT): Trading Information

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $32.29 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.6%, and it has moved by 15.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.89%. The short interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is 1.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.3, which implies a decline of -19.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $36 respectively. As a result, MMYT is trading at a discount of 15.13% off the target high and -68.02% off the low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MakeMyTrip Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares have gone up +85.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -78.64% against 34.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.5% this quarter and then jump 52.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -73% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -57.7%. While earnings are projected to return -163.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.6% per annum.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Biggest Investors

MakeMyTrip Limited insiders own 26.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.5%, with the float percentage being 94.44%. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.83 Million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $89.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 7.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $72.17 Million.

