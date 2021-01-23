During the last session, LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s traded shares were 337,805, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.28% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the LYTS share is $10.75, that puts it down 0% from that peak though still a striking +76.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.5. The company’s market capitalization is $284.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 175.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 107.13 Million shares over the past three months.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. LYTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 25.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $14 respectively. As a result, LYTS is trading at a discount of 30.23% off the target high and 20.93% off the low.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LSI Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) shares have gone up +79.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150% against -4.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 250% this quarter and then fall -16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.6%. While earnings are projected to return 157.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

LYTS Dividend Yield

LSI Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LSI Industries Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.25%.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s Biggest Investors

LSI Industries Inc. insiders own 8.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.28%, with the float percentage being 79.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.19 Million shares (or 8.32% of all shares), a total value of $14.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 Million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.64 Million.

