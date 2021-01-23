During the last session, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s traded shares were 383,724, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the RAMP share is $87.38, that puts it down -4.91% from that peak though still a striking +71.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.44. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 590.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 708.03 Million shares over the past three months.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. RAMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP): Trading Information

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.68% in intraday trading to $87.38 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.92%, and it has moved by 16.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.8%. The short interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is 1.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.08, which implies a decline of -5.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $100 respectively. As a result, RAMP is trading at a discount of 20.06% off the target high and -62.78% off the low.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) shares have gone up +78.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -120% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 333.3% this quarter and then jump 60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40%. While earnings are projected to return -3.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.5% per annum.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Biggest Investors

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.6%, with the float percentage being 101.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.05 Million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $364.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.82 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $301.45 Million.

