During the last session, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 723,424, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $79.03, that puts it down -14.32% from that peak though still a striking +59.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.29. The company’s market capitalization is $8.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 511.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 402.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LSPD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD): Trading Information

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.39% in intraday trading to $75.46 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.49%, and it has moved by 3.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.79%. The short interest in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 2.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.4, which implies a decline of -1.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.13 and $94.22 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of 36.29% off the target high and -67.99% off the low.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Biggest Investors

Lightspeed POS Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.76%, with the float percentage being 61.1%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.29 Million shares (or 20.44% of all shares), a total value of $777.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.59 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $210.93 Million.

