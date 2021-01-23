During the last session, Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s traded shares were 331,058, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the KURA share is $43, that puts it down -25.07% from that peak though still a striking +81.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 640.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 863.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. KURA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA): Trading Information

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.21% in intraday trading to $36.27 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.78%, and it has moved by -8.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.27%. The short interest in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) is 5.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45, which implies an increase of 30.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $60 respectively. As a result, KURA is trading at a discount of 74.52% off the target high and -1.11% off the low.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -42.9%. While earnings are projected to return 12.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.93% per annum.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Biggest Investors

Kura Oncology, Inc. insiders own 4.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.74%, with the float percentage being 88.4%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.24 Million shares (or 12.77% of all shares), a total value of $221.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.61 Million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $141.21 Million.

