During the last session, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s traded shares were 446,079, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.94% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the ITCI share is $34.95, that puts it down -4.89% from that peak though still a striking +67.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 679.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 769.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. ITCI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI): Trading Information

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) registered a 1.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $34.80 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.4%, and it has moved by 11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.78%. The short interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is 7.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.22, which implies an increase of 41.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $80 respectively. As a result, ITCI is trading at a discount of 140.1% off the target high and 14.05% off the low.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares have gone up +55.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.88% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.9% this quarter and then fall -17.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36666.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.72 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.48 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60Million and $1.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19433.3% and then jump by 1514% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.1%. While earnings are projected to return 5.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Biggest Investors

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. insiders own 5.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.06%, with the float percentage being 90.62%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.84 Million shares (or 14.77% of all shares), a total value of $303.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.23 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $159.84 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored