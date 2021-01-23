During the last session, IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s traded shares were 547,492, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the IAA share is $66.85, that puts it down -10.84% from that peak though still a striking +63.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.79. The company’s market capitalization is $8.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 730.41 Million shares over the past three months.

IAA, Inc. (IAA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. IAA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA): Trading Information

IAA, Inc. (IAA) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.77% in intraday trading to $62.67 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.13%, and it has moved by -6.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.19%. The short interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is 4.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.86, which implies an increase of 10.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62 and $75 respectively. As a result, IAA is trading at a discount of 24.36% off the target high and 2.8% off the low.

IAA, Inc. (IAA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that IAA, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAA, Inc. (IAA) shares have gone up +46.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.45% against 1.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.9% this quarter and then jump 29.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $369.11 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $397.28 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $355.9 Million and $366.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.7% and then jump by 8.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 4.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s Biggest Investors

IAA, Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.93%, with the float percentage being 109.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 464 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.74 Million shares (or 8.73% of all shares), a total value of $611.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.17 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $581.78 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored