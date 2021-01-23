During the last session, Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s traded shares were 310,142, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the HMI share is $18.2, that puts it down -20.45% from that peak though still a striking +42.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $936.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 469.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Huami Corporation (HMI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. HMI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI): Trading Information

Huami Corporation (HMI) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.39% in intraday trading to $15.48 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.62%, and it has moved by 26.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.51%. The short interest in Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) is 932.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

Huami Corporation (HMI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Huami Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huami Corporation (HMI) shares have gone up +7.24% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -53.2% this quarter and then jump 83.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $336.57 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $181.56 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $301.7 Million and $155.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.6% and then jump by 16.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 343.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.96% per annum.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s Biggest Investors

Huami Corporation insiders own 9.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.64%, with the float percentage being 104.95%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.16 Million shares (or 53.57% of all shares), a total value of $79.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.05 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 17.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.34 Million.

