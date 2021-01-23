During the last session, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s traded shares were 313,322, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HT share is $14.44, that puts it down -84.65% from that peak though still a striking +70.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.29. The company’s market capitalization is $303.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 339.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. HT has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.09.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT): Trading Information

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $8.30- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.02%, and it has moved by 0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.89%. The short interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is 1Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.73, which implies an increase of 11.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $21 respectively. As a result, HT is trading at a discount of 168.54% off the target high and -36.06% off the low.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hersha Hospitality Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) shares have gone up +53.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.8% against -3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -354.2% this quarter and then fall -21.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -64.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.66 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.02 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $132.67 Million and $92.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -64.8% and then fell by -46% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.7%. While earnings are projected to return -88.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.8% per annum.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s Biggest Investors

Hersha Hospitality Trust insiders own 10.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.17%, with the float percentage being 79.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 14.02% of all shares), a total value of $30.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.37 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.19 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored