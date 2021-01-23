During the last session, Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s traded shares were 652,395, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the GRBK share is $25.05, that puts it down -10.26% from that peak though still a striking +75.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 492.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 423.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. GRBK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK): Trading Information

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $23.98 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.19%, and it has moved by -4.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.05%. The short interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29, which implies an increase of 27.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $30 respectively. As a result, GRBK is trading at a discount of 32.04% off the target high and 23.24% off the low.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Green Brick Partners, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares have gone up +60.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.41% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 103.2% this quarter and then jump 83.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $286.21 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $307.24 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $223.27 Million and $189.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.2% and then jump by 62.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.4%. While earnings are projected to return 13.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.72% per annum.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s Biggest Investors

Green Brick Partners, Inc. insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.55%, with the float percentage being 91.04%. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.12 Million shares (or 47.61% of all shares), a total value of $388.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.06 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $49.21 Million.

