During the last session, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s traded shares were 393,172, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GECC share is $7.9512, that puts it down -145.41% from that peak though still a striking +32.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1951. The company’s market capitalization is $71.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 254.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 271.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GECC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC): Trading Information

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.73% in intraday trading to $3.55- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.22%, and it has moved by -14.96% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -10%. The short interest in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) is 284.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 8.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, GECC is trading at a discount of 8.02% off the target high and 8.02% off the low.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Great Elm Capital Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) shares have jump down -25.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.12% against -3.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -52.2% this quarter and then fall -58.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.01 Million and $6.43 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13% and then jump by 3.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -37.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GECC Dividend Yield

Great Elm Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Great Elm Capital Corporation is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 29.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 13.75%.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s Biggest Investors

Great Elm Capital Corporation insiders own 27.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.68%, with the float percentage being 31.4%. Acuitas Investments LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 338.46 Thousand shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 250.76 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $847.57 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored