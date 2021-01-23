During the last session, GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG)’s traded shares were 727,823, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the GLDG share is $3.35, that puts it down -80.11% from that peak though still a striking +55.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $274.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 534.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.36 Million shares over the past three months.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GLDG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG): Trading Information

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.27% in intraday trading to $2.05 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.37%, and it has moved by -16.22% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -14.68%. The short interest in GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) is 3.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.73, which implies an increase of 100.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.2 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, GLDG is trading at a discount of 128.49% off the target high and 72.04% off the low.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG)’s Biggest Investors

GoldMining Inc. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.56%, with the float percentage being 4.79%. Carlson (DI) Investment Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $33.89 Thousand in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 8,440,556 shares. This amounts to just over 5.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 91.7 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $199.91 Thousand.

