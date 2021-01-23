During the last session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s traded shares were 630,783, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the FRHC share is $55, that puts it down -6.38% from that peak though still a striking +78.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 781.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FRHC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC): Trading Information

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6% in intraday trading to $55.00 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.69%, and it has moved by 3.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.76%. The short interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) is 798.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26, which implies a decline of -49.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $26 respectively. As a result, FRHC is trading at a discount of -49.71% off the target high and -49.71% off the low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 120.9%. While earnings are projected to return 247.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Biggest Investors

Freedom Holding Corp. insiders own 72.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.91%, with the float percentage being 10.72%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 836.09 Thousand shares (or 1.44% of all shares), a total value of $20.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 179.94 Thousand shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.31 Million.

