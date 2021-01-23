During the last session, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s traded shares were 555,792, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $189.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the FIVE share is $197.45, that puts it down -4.1% from that peak though still a striking +74.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.53. The company’s market capitalization is $10.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 753.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 775.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. FIVE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.11.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE): Trading Information

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.22% in intraday trading to $195.9 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.5%, and it has moved by 21.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.4%. The short interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is 4.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $204.6, which implies an increase of 7.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $143 and $235 respectively. As a result, FIVE is trading at a discount of 23.9% off the target high and -24.61% off the low.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Five Below, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) shares have gone up +73.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.69% against 7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.1% this quarter and then jump 142.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $838.11 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $438.24 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $687.13 Million and $230.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22% and then jump by 90.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.8%. While earnings are projected to return 17.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.95% per annum.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Biggest Investors

Five Below, Inc. insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110%, with the float percentage being 112.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 519 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.05 Million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $641.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $621.64 Million.

