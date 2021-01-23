During the last session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares were 434,593, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.1% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FINV share is $3.87, that puts it down -7.8% from that peak though still a striking +66.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 779.26 Million shares over the past three months.

FinVolution Group (FINV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FINV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV): Trading Information

FinVolution Group (FINV) registered a -1.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.23% in intraday trading to $3.71- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by 58.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.46%. The short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 1.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

FinVolution Group (FINV) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.41 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.55 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.5% and then jump by 61.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -1% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.38% per annum.

FINV Dividend Yield

FinVolution Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FinVolution Group is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Biggest Investors

FinVolution Group insiders own 7.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.43%, with the float percentage being 30.81%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.86 Million shares (or 69.75% of all shares), a total value of $21.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.71 Million shares, is of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 15.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.99 Million.

