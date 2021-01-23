During the last session, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s traded shares were 307,093, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EVOK share is $6.063, that puts it down -113.49% from that peak though still a striking +72.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $89.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 342.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EVOK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK): Trading Information

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.41% in intraday trading to $3.17- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by -4.05% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 10.08%. The short interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) is 555.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 234.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $10 respectively. As a result, EVOK is trading at a discount of 252.11% off the target high and 216.9% off the low.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32%. While earnings are projected to return 29.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Biggest Investors

Evoke Pharma, Inc. insiders own 3.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.97%, with the float percentage being 15.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.03 Million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $4.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 154.04 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $722.44 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored