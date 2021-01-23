During the last session, Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s traded shares were 533,129, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.76% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ELVT share is $5.98, that puts it down -46.21% from that peak though still a striking +78.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $155.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 345.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 281.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. ELVT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT): Trading Information

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) registered a -3.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.66% in intraday trading to $4.63- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.41%, and it has moved by 13.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.51%. The short interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) is 259.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.7, which implies an increase of 14.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.9 respectively. As a result, ELVT is trading at a discount of 19.8% off the target high and 10.02% off the low.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Elevate Credit, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) shares have gone up +132.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.59% against -5.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.3% this quarter and then jump 163.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -35.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.59 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.73 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $186.92 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -51.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.2%. While earnings are projected to return 158.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Biggest Investors

Elevate Credit, Inc. insiders own 32.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.6%, with the float percentage being 90.81%. Requisite Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.27 Million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $5.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.66 Million.

