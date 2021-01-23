During the last session, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s traded shares were 402,026, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.95% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the EKSO share is $10.74, that puts it down -7.4% from that peak though still a striking +77.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $83.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 279.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 158.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EKSO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO): Trading Information

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) registered a 6.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.88% in intraday trading to $10.62 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.38%, and it has moved by 57.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.13%. The short interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is 187.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies an increase of 10% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $11 respectively. As a result, EKSO is trading at a discount of 10% off the target high and 10% off the low.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) shares have gone up +39.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.57% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 27.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -33.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.58 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.72 Million and $1.41 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -30.6% and then jump by 112.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.8%. While earnings are projected to return 61.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Biggest Investors

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. insiders own 10.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.91%, with the float percentage being 21.14%. Puissance Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 774.4 Thousand shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 153.62 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $729.7 Thousand.

