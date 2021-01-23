During the last session, Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares were 416,418, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.5% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the DCT share is $51.26, that puts it down -2.6% from that peak though still a striking +29.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.1. The company’s market capitalization is $6.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 570.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 517.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DCT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.7, which implies an increase of 1.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $55 respectively. As a result, DCT is trading at a discount of 10.09% off the target high and -3.92% off the low.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -66.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 53.7% per annum.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Biggest Investors

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. insiders own 51.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.11%, with the float percentage being 60.48%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.45 Million shares (or 8.75% of all shares), a total value of $520.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.24 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $238.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored