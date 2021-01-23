During the last session, Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s traded shares were 375,503, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.62% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the CNFR share is $5, that puts it down -58.73% from that peak though still a striking +36.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2. The company’s market capitalization is $30.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 83.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 230.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CNFR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR): Trading Information

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) registered a 8.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.8% in intraday trading to $3.38- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.64%, and it has moved by 38.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.26%. The short interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) is 81.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies a decline of -20.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, CNFR is trading at a discount of -20.63% off the target high and -20.63% off the low.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Conifer Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) shares have gone up +8.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.5% against -9.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.4% this quarter and then jump 92.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.66 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.58 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.16 Million and $21.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.2% and then jump by 4.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.9%. While earnings are projected to return 18.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s Biggest Investors

Conifer Holdings, Inc. insiders own 43.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.77%, with the float percentage being 58.02%. IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 250Thousand shares (or 2.58% of all shares), a total value of $720Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $155.52 Thousand.

