During the last session, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s traded shares were 393,376, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CLDX share is $23.4, that puts it down -31.46% from that peak though still a striking +91.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $704.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 532.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 622.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CLDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX): Trading Information

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.48% in intraday trading to $19.45 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1%, and it has moved by 6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.6%. The short interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 4.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.33, which implies an increase of 47.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $32 respectively. As a result, CLDX is trading at a discount of 79.78% off the target high and 23.6% off the low.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $887Million and $990Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -32.4% and then fell by -19.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.3%. While earnings are projected to return 75.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Biggest Investors

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.07%, with the float percentage being 82.2%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $46.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 Million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $45.48 Million.

