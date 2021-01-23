During the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s traded shares were 527,148, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CVM share is $18, that puts it down -26.32% from that peak though still a striking +55.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.35. The company’s market capitalization is $566.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 645.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 561.45 Million shares over the past three months.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CVM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM): Trading Information

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.13% in intraday trading to $15.18 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.79%, and it has moved by -0.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.21%. The short interest in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is 10.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, CVM is trading at a discount of 33.33% off the target high and 33.33% off the low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.9%. While earnings are projected to return -16% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Biggest Investors

CEL-SCI Corporation insiders own 4.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.86%, with the float percentage being 32.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.34 Million shares (or 5.9% of all shares), a total value of $29.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 4.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.83 Million.

