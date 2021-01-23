During the last session, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s traded shares were 862,362, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.94% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CAPR share is $12.32, that puts it down -115.76% from that peak though still a striking +84.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $116.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 756.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CAPR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR): Trading Information

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) registered a 5.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.39% in intraday trading to $5.85- this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.98%, and it has moved by 43.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.47%. The short interest in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is 757.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 110.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, CAPR is trading at a discount of 110.16% off the target high and 110.16% off the low.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142Million and $222Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.9% and then fell by -5.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.3%. While earnings are projected to return 60.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Biggest Investors

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.2%, with the float percentage being 6.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 341.52 Thousand shares (or 1.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 284.24 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.49 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored