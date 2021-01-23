During the last session, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s traded shares were 371,708, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.37% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the XBIO share is $5.85, that puts it down -122.43% from that peak though still a striking +83.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $23Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 629.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. XBIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO): Trading Information

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) registered a 4.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.89% in intraday trading to $3.09- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.68%, and it has moved by 45.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.92%. The short interest in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is 425.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 112.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 42.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $5 respectively. As a result, XBIO is trading at a discount of 90.11% off the target high and -4.94% off the low.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.4%. While earnings are projected to return 34.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 10.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.86%, with the float percentage being 0.96%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 59.21 Thousand shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $53.58 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.99 Thousand shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.43 Thousand.

