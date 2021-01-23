During the last session, USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s traded shares were 461,706, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.42% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the USDP share is $10.64, that puts it down -94.87% from that peak though still a striking +81.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $158Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 205.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 171.8 Million shares over the past three months.

USD Partners LP (USDP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. USDP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP): Trading Information

USD Partners LP (USDP) registered a 17.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $5.50- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.17%, and it has moved by 51.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.12%. The short interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) is 22Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13, which implies an increase of 138.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $13 respectively. As a result, USDP is trading at a discount of 138.1% off the target high and 138.1% off the low.

USD Partners LP (USDP) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.19 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.58 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.59 Million and $30.33 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.6% and then fell by -2.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.5%. While earnings are projected to return -69.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

USDP Dividend Yield

USD Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for USD Partners LP is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 15.91%.

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s Biggest Investors

USD Partners LP insiders own 49.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.61%, with the float percentage being 67.03%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 820Thousand shares (or 3.05% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 536.54 Thousand shares, is of Evergreen Capital Management Llc’s that is approximately 2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.7 Million.

