During the last session, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 488,643, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the WISA share is $9.4, that puts it down -161.84% from that peak though still a striking +52.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $29.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 952.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. WISA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA): Trading Information

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.22% in intraday trading to $4.28- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.28%, and it has moved by 24.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.41%. The short interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 722.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 262.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.38, which implies an increase of 161.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $14 respectively. As a result, WISA is trading at a discount of 289.97% off the target high and 53.2% off the low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares have gone up +57.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.72% against -4.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90% this quarter and then jump 86.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $930Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $810Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $430Million and $490Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 116.3% and then jump by 65.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 85.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Biggest Investors

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. insiders own 16.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.83%, with the float percentage being 4.59%. Ingalls & Snyder is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 75.24 Thousand shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $142.96 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.7 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $67.83 Thousand.

