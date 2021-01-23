During the last session, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s traded shares were 626,374, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the RVMD share is $47.83, that puts it down -10.79% from that peak though still a striking +59.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 604.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 466.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. RVMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD): Trading Information

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.53% in intraday trading to $44.75 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.87%, and it has moved by -0.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.04%. The short interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is 3.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.25, which implies an increase of 7.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $54 respectively. As a result, RVMD is trading at a discount of 25.09% off the target high and -23.56% off the low.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolution Medicines, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) shares have gone up +66.04% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.2% this quarter and then jump 33.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.79 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.67 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.09 Million and $11.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.9% and then jump by 9.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -13.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Biggest Investors

Revolution Medicines, Inc. insiders own 6.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.02%, with the float percentage being 89.02%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.89 Million shares (or 14.9% of all shares), a total value of $344.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 Million shares, is of TRV GP III, LLC’s that is approximately 12.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $279.24 Million.

