During the last session, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s traded shares were 241,836, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $162.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.6% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the CYBR share is $167.34, that puts it down -3.13% from that peak though still a striking +57.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.5. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 505.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 548.09 Million shares over the past three months.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. CYBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR): Trading Information

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) registered a 0.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.97% in intraday trading to $167.2 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.57%, and it has moved by -0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.41%. The short interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is 2.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.37, which implies a decline of -7.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $107 and $200 respectively. As a result, CYBR is trading at a discount of 23.26% off the target high and -34.06% off the low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CyberArk Software Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares have gone up +38.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.3% against 6.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -38.1% this quarter and then fall -42% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $128.97 Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.45 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $129.66 Million and $105.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.5% and then jump by 6.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.1%. While earnings are projected to return 27.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Biggest Investors

CyberArk Software Ltd. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.29%, with the float percentage being 88.5%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 466 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.61 Million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $269.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 Million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $194.87 Million.

