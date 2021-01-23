During the last session, CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s traded shares were 403,999, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the CAE share is $31.56, that puts it down -34.18% from that peak though still a striking +58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.8. The company’s market capitalization is $6.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 512.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.82 Million shares over the past three months.

CAE Inc. (CAE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. CAE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE): Trading Information

CAE Inc. (CAE) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.43% in intraday trading to $27.81 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.49%, and it has moved by -10.02% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15.21%. The short interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is 3.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.27, which implies an increase of 20.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.87 and $33.8 respectively. As a result, CAE is trading at a discount of 43.71% off the target high and 5.74% off the low.

CAE Inc. (CAE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CAE Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CAE Inc. (CAE) shares have gone up +57.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68% against -18.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.2% this quarter and then jump 15.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $611.18 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $575.99 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $578.28 Million and $550.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.7% and then jump by 4.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9%. While earnings are projected to return -5.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.86% per annum.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s Biggest Investors

CAE Inc. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.35%, with the float percentage being 68.43%. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.81 Million shares (or 6.3% of all shares), a total value of $260.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.65 Million shares, is of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $243.39 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored