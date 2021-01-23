During the last session, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s traded shares were 435,002, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the BNR share is $37.97, that puts it down -3.63% from that peak though still a striking +49.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.64. The company’s market capitalization is $3.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 605.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 223.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BNR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR): Trading Information

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.5% in intraday trading to $37.97 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.24%, and it has moved by 46.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.61%. The short interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is 476.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -43.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.04% per annum.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Biggest Investors

Burning Rock Biotech Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.89%, with the float percentage being 18.89%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 35.16% of all shares), a total value of $119.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 Million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 14.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.21 Million.

